It's officially Tom Brady Day in Massachusetts

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Let there be no question that Wednesday in Massachusetts is all about Tom Brady.

Yes, the legendary former Patriot is being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame Wednesday evening — it's expected to feel like a game day in Foxborough — but Gov. Maura Healey just made it official.

She proclaimed June 12, 2024, as Tom Brady Day, taking note in the document of his Super Bowl wins, incredible individual statistics, dedication to football and inspiration to millions.

"Whereas, Tom Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame proves he is truly the G.O.A.T.," Healey wrote.

Read the proclamation here:

It's not the first time a governor has sung Brady's praises in an official proclamation. Here's former Gov. Charlie Baker's declaration of New England Patriots Day in 2017.