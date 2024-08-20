How to watch the Connecticut Sun's historic game at TD Garden

The Connecticut Sun are set to take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, the first-ever WNBA game at the storied arena.

The game is sold out, so getting a ticket at this point won't be easy. But the good news is, you can watch it live on NBC Sports Boston.

Here's everything you need to know about the game and the festivities surrounding it:

Sun Block Party before the game

A Sun Block Party is being held on Canal Street outside the TD Garden from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. The fan fest is open to the public and hosted in partnership with the City of Boston and Meet Boston. There will be live music, fan giveaways and lots of activities for families.

Boston is making history with TD Garden's first ever WNBA game happening August 20. Connecticut Sun star Veronica Burton and Sun block party organizer Fena Fenelon gave us the scoop on the weekend festivities. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday Tweets by TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

How to watch the Sun-Sparks game live

The Sun-Sparks game will air at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton and Sun President Jen Rizzotti co-hosting live from TD Garden. Be sure to stick around for post-game coverage as well.

The @ConnecticutSun are in Boston to take on the LA Sparks at @tdgarden ❗



Watch tonight at 7pm on NBC Sports Boston 📺 pic.twitter.com/cimesSw8SV — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 20, 2024

How to stream the Sun-Sparks game

You can stream Sun vs. Sparks on your desktop via NBC Sports Boston's 24/7 live stream by logging in with your cable provider. On mobile, visit the 24/7 live stream, then navigate to the "Live" tab of the NBC app to find NBC Sports Boston's channel.

The game is an official WNBA game and will count toward the Sun's regular-season record. It also counts as one of their 20 regular season home games in 2024. The Sun's record stands at 19-7 after a loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

The Sun's 19,156 tickets sold for Tuesday's game marks the fifth sell out of the 2024 season, the third highest attendance to a WNBA game this season to date, and the largest amount of tickets sold to a Connecticut Sun game in the franchise's history.