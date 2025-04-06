CHICAGO, IL- SEPTEMBER 1: A program vender sells programs outside of Wrigley Field prior to the game between the Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 1, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. The Astros defeated the Cubs 3-0. (Photo by Scott Boehm/Getty Images)

The iconic Wrigley Field bleachers welcomed an unusual guest during the Chicago Cubs’ series against the San Diego Padres this weekend.

Photos on social media showed a goose nesting in a juniper planter next to the center-field seats underneath the scoreboard during Saturday’s game. Several rows of the upper bleachers were blocked off from fans Sunday while two Canada geese stood on a roof nearby. Fans snapped photos of the feathered duo before Sunday’s game began.

There's a section of the center field bleachers blocked off because a goose has made a next in the planter boxes below the scoreboard. #wildlifeofwrigley pic.twitter.com/BGxzfjQuOT — Bleacher Jeff (@BleacherJeff) April 5, 2025

“At the Friendly Confines, we truly mean it when we say everyone’s welcome, including the goose and her nest who took up residence in the bleachers,” Cubs Senior Director of Communications Jennifer Martinez said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We’re giving her the space she needs while we’ve been working closely with a wildlife organization to manage the situation safely and responsibly, in full accordance with state law. In the meantime, we have blocked off the area to fans. Protecting our fans, and our feathered guest, is our top priority.”

One goose appeared to be sitting on the nest a couple of hours before first pitch but took off flying with its mate.

“They wanted the best view of the game,” said Michael Pardun, 26, of Chicago, who attended the game with friends in the bleachers. “They’re diehard fans.”

Season-ticket holders Debbie Hultine, 69, and Buster Zenor, 71, of Spring Valley, Illinois, moved from their usual seats in the bleachers to accommodate the geese. They saw the female goose nesting during the Cubs’ home opener Friday and again Saturday. They said they thought the geese chose the bushy area when the ballpark was quiet before the Cubs played their first home game, a 3-1 victory over the Padres.

“She was pretty calm for 42,000-plus people,” Hultine said of the female goose.

The geese became agitated when fans banged on a nearby wall during Friday’s game, Hultine said.

“They’re both keeping an eye on things,” Hultine said. “The male will keep sentry for a while. Opening day, he was above the press box sitting up by one of the flags. When she got a little upset when guys were banging, she honked and he did come back and he was up there for a very short time with his wings out and he was hissing.”

Hultine has been attending games for more than 60 years, and she and Zenor were married at Wrigley. She said this is the first time she has seen a goose nest in the ballpark.

“I’m glad they’re protecting them now,” Zenor said.