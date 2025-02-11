Former UConn basketball player arrested for killing mother in Florida: Police

A former University of Connecticut basketball player has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother in Florida, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they arrested 28-year-old Eric Cobb in Jacksonville after allegedly finding his mother, 51-year-old Erika Winford, unresponsive and wrapped in a blanket and towels in their backyard.

Winford suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Cobb was arrested as he tried to leave their home.

Police described the scene as disturbing.

They say sheriffs responded to a home on 15th Street West in the Mid-Westside area of town around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a body found wrapped in a blanket in the backyard.

During the investigation, a witness who lives nearby told sheriffs they heard a woman screaming "he's going to kill me" around 8 p.m. Monday. A second witness said they heard multiple gunshots around the same time. Neither witness called 911 at that time.

A friend of Winford came to the home Tuesday morning to check on her after not being able to reach her by phone, according to investigators. When she arrived, she saw a large area of blood outside the residence and what appeared to be a body wrapped in blankets, they said. That's when the friend called 911.

The Sheriff's Office refers to Cobb as a former basketball player for the University of Connecticut. He also played for the University of South Carolina, authorities said.

Cobb is 6-foot-9 and authorities described him as a former college standout.

Cobb played in 15 games for UConn between 2017 and 2019, according to UConn Athletics. On their website, UConn Athletics said Cobb's hometown is Jacksonville.

UConn declined to comment on Cobb's arrest.

The Sheriff's Office said they will work closely with the State's Attorney's Office throughout their investigation.