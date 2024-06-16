Ferrari overcomes late drama to win second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC’s team, Spanish driver Miguel Molina (R) Italian driver Antonio Fuoco (C) and Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen (in the car) celebrate after winning Le Mans 24-hours endurance race in Le Mans, western France, on June 16, 2024.

Ferrari made it two in a row as it outlasted Toyota to win a weather-affected 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday with the trio of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina crossing the line in the No. 50 car 14 seconds ahead of the No. 7 of Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

The No. 51 Ferrari helmed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top three in the latest running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.

Rain and fog brought out the safety car in the early hours of the morning with Ferrari jostling with Toyota and Porsche for top spot. But with dawn breaking, the racing resumed under a green flag with several teams in contention.

With less than six hours remaining the No. 50 Ferrari made its move just before more rain fell with Fuoco moving up the grid. Nielsen then survived more late drama when a flapping door forced the car into an unscheduled pit stop but managed to hang on for victory.