Loose lips sink ships – they also surprise Buster Posey.

The Giants' president of baseball operations joined "MLB Now" on Friday, just five days removed from the blockbuster deal that brought Rafael Devers to the Bay Area, and spoke on just how fast news of the trade broke once it was agreed upon.

“I mean, it didn’t take long,” Posey told former Giants pitcher Jake Peavy and former MLB general manager Steve Phillips. “That’s another fascinating part about this job, right, is how quickly stuff leaks out.”

Although the former Giants catcher talked about how quickly the news broke, mentioning he threw on ESPN for their "Sunday Night Baseball" coverage of the Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game, he followed that up by saying it wasn’t until the agreement was in place that the news broke.

“I am pleased with our group and credit to the Red Sox as well,” Posey said. “We were talking about this for going on a month, so the fact that we were able to get it done before something came out is a credit to both sides.”

It seems good things come to those who wait -- and keep quiet -- as both teams got what they wanted in the end.

