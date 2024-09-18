Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

“From day one Bubba has been an integral part of 23XI,” the team said in a social media post. “We’re excited to announce that he has signed a multi-year renewal and will continue to play a key role in helping 23XI grow and succeed. #ForwardTogether.”

Wallace, who failed to make the Cup Series playoffs this season, heads to Bristol Motor Speedway winless on the year and ranked 19th in the standings for Saturday night's elimination race.

Wallace has driven for 23XI since its inception when Denny Hamlin saw a rumor on social media that he and Michael Jordan were partnering to start a NASCAR team centered around Wallace. Hamlin thought the idea seemed strong — Wallace at the time was landing multiple major sponsorship deals after calling on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate Flag at its events — and called Jordan about the rumor.

The team was up and running in 2021 and Wallace has won two races, but none since 2022. He did, however, qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career last season and finished a career-high 10th in the final standings. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level.

23XI Racing won the regular-season title this year with driver Tyler Reddick, who is ranked sixth in the 16-driver playoff field. Four drivers will be eliminated from title contention Saturday night at Bristol with team co-owner Hamlin, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, among those in danger of being cut.