Brockton boy recovering from kidney transplant meets David Ortiz

A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy who recently received a kidney transplant got the chance to meet with Red Sox legend David Ortiz at Fenway Park.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said it help grant Colin Case of Brockton his wish to meet Big Papi.

The foundation notes that Case is a left-handed first baseman and has always admired the Hall-of-Famer.

"Anticipating his wish to meet Ortiz has helped him stay optimistic as he recovered from his kidney transplant and continues with weekly clinic visits," the organization said in a press release.

"I am honored to have been part of making Colin's wish come true, and I'm grateful for the efforts of Make-A-Wish in brightening the lives of fighters like Colin and their loved ones," Ortiz said in a statement. "I am humbled to have been a part of granting dozens of wishes during my time in Boston and bringing moments of pure joy to these kids and families. To be honest with you, it has meant so much to me being able to see the smiles on the faces of those who are going through so much adversity. Together, we can continue building legacies of love, hope, and support that will inspire for generations to come."

Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island celebrated 40 years of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses at a gala in Boston on Saturday night, where David Ortiz was honored with the Hero Award.

Make-A-Wish noted that Ortiz has now taken part in granting 41 wishes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He was honored last year with the 2023 Wish Hero Award.

"We cannot thank the Red Sox and Big Papi enough for providing such an unforgettable experience for Colin and so many of our wish children," said Amy Carroll, vice president of mission delivery for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. "Looking forward to an experience with their favorite team or athlete gives these kids something to hold onto during treatments, and it reminds them that there is so much joy in a world that is often very difficult for them and their families."