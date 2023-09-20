Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams released a statement regarding his status, thanking the Bears and saying that he was taking time away to tend to his health.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," he said.

Here is the full statement provided by the team:

A statement from Alan Williams, who resigned from his position as Bears defensive coordinator today. pic.twitter.com/0lSqBEof6G — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 20, 2023

Rumors swirled Wednesday that a raid had taken place at Halas Hall in connection to Williams, but the Bears said those rumors were false.

Per Bears team spokesperson, Halas Hall WAS NOT RAIDED today and the police have not been at Halas Hall in connection with Williams — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 20, 2023

Williams, 53, was serving his second season as the Bears' defensive coordinator under Eberflus. The Bears hired him in early 2022, days after the team hired Eberflus.

Eberflus and Williams coached together with the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons before joining forces again in Chicago. Then, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator and Williams was the defensive backs coach.

Check back to this story for updates.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.