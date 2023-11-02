Trending
WATCH: Boston Red Sox introducing new baseball operations chief Craig Breslow

Breslow, a former pitcher who won the 2013 World Series with Boston, has a reputation as "the smartest man in baseball" and will aim to pull the Sox out of the basement of the AL East

By Asher Klein

Craig Breslow, the Boston Red Sox's new chief baseball officer, is set to be introduced to the city on Thursday morning.

The 11 a.m. news conference will be livestreamed on this page.

Breslow, a former pitcher who won the 2013 World Series with Boston, has a reputation as "the smartest man in baseball" and will aim to pull the Sox out of the basement of the AL East.

The New Haven, Connecticut, native and Yale graduate played for seven teams during his 12 years in the MLB, including two stints with the Red Sox (2006, 2012-15).

