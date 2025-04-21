What to Know The 129th Boston Marathon -- the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon -- kicked off Monday morning

More than 30,000 runners from around the world are competing in the 26.2-mile race

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya returned to defend their titles

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya have returned to defend their titles. Most of the top men’s finishers from 2024 are back as well, including Kenya’s Evans Chebet, the two-time Boston Marathon champion who was third last year.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won his 8th Boston Marathon in the men's wheelchair division, and American Susannah Scaroni won her second championship in the women's wheelchair division.

Many other notable runners are also competing this year, including NBC10 Boston reporters Malcolm Johnson and Matt Prichard and NBC Sports Boston's Drew Carter.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day: