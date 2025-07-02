Boston Legacy FC signs Annie Karich as first-ever player

Boston Legacy FC, the new National Women's Soccer League team scheduled to begin play in 2026, announced Wednesday that they have signed their first-ever player, American midfielder Annie Karich.

The California native comes to Boston from Frauen-Bundesliga club SC Freiburg as a free agent, where she was a defensive midfielder for two seasons, making 36 appearances for the German club. Her contract runs through the end of the 2027 season, with an option to renew for 2028.

“I want to grow by developing my overall game as a player and by learning how to adapt again into a new city, new team, and everything, and I'm really excited to do that here in Boston,” Karich said in a statement.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Karich initially turned pro after a successful two years at Santa Clara, where she was named West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. She has also represented the U.S. Women’s National Team at the U23, U20, U17, and U15 levels. She was also a member of the 2022 U20 Women’s World Cup roster.

“We’re very excited to welcome Annie Karich to Boston,” general manager Domè Guasch said. “Annie is a midfielder that brings a unique blend of technical quality and tactical awareness. In her time at SC Freiburg, she has also proved her competitiveness and maturity on the field. Annie has the potential to make a real impact in our team. We’re looking forward to supporting her development within our environment.”

Karich is on loan to a Liga MX Femenil club for the remainder of 2025 and will join Boston for NWSL preseason in January.

Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year. The Boston team signed a lease last year to play at White Stadium in Franklin Park and announced its new coach last month.