‘Let's go!': Celtics fans take over Boston to celebrate NBA Finals win

After the Boston Celtics big win, a sea of green washed over Boston Monday night.

Fans were filling Causeway Street outside the TD Garden long before the game ended Monday night.

Many of these fans had been waiting to celebrate Banner 18 since the Celtics won their last championship back on June 17, 2008. But some of them were probably just little kids back then.

The crowds were mostly peaceful, with some pushing the limits by climbing up light posts and traffic signals or sitting on top of some of the surrounding buildings.

Others were seen setting off small fireworks from the crowd.

The streets of Boston were packed with excited fans after the Celtics won their 18th championship.

There aren't any reports of any injuries so far, and a large amount of Boston police could be seen monitoring the crowds throughout the hours-long celebration. However, seven people, including two boys, were arrested during those celebrations, Boston police said Tuesday.

Overall, though, fans were positive, excited and emotional as they celebrated the Celtics' NBA Finals win.

"There's nobody like Boston though. This crowd is crazy, it's amazing and you know what, I feel like I'm home because I am," said one fan.

"This is what the Celtics community's all about. You feel it? It feels like you're inside the TD Garden," said another fan.

"This is the greatest place in the world in the greatest city in the world, with the best basketball team in the world, and the best crowd in the world — let's go!" said a fan.

And this team looked so good this season and post-season, it seems fans may not have to wait another 16 years for another party like this one.