New 2024 Boston Celtics championship merch hits stores

We are all NBA champs after Monday night, especially because gear went on sale the minute the game ended giving fans the opportunity to grab the hottest T-shirts, hats, jerseys and other gear.

But remember, this isn't just any ole swag. Celtics fans have waited 16 long years to celebrate a championship and the merch is top notch.

Inside the Dick's House of Sport on Boylston Street Monday night was like Christmas. Fans were grabbing up everything they could, fresh off the excitement of clinching Banner 18, and the aisles were packed.

It almost looked like a Black Friday sale but that just goes to show how much pride and love they have for their team.

Beating the Mavs in Game 5 in Boston, the Celtics have won their historic 18th NBA title.

"Let's go, Celtics! I've been waiting on this my whole life. I'm so proud of every single one of you. let's go, Celtics!" said a fan.

"We've been putting a lot of work in on the couch watching you guys…hyped. Let's go! Banner 18, baby. We're special, we love you," said another fan.

The good news, too, is there's championship merch for every budget.

On the high end, you can spend $2,000 for a limited edition, autographed 2024 NBA Finals jersey with four signatures — there's only 250 of those jerseys — or you can spend $40 for a snazzy snapback with the gold champions letterman stich and call it a day.

The Dick's on Boyleston Street will most likely be flooded with fans when they open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.