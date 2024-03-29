Boston Bruins' anthem singer is running for office in Mass.

TD Garden bartender Todd Angilly sings the national anthem before Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden in Boston on May 27, 2019.

The robust tenor voice that belts out the national anthem before puck drop at TD Garden is now asking for votes in Essex County.

Todd Angilly, voice of "The Star Spangled Banner" (and occasionally "O Canada") at Boston Bruins games since he took over for singer Rene Rancourt in 2019, works a state job by day as director of workforce development at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

And on Feb. 27, the former probation officer opened up a campaign account to run for Essex County clerk of courts.

The incumbent clerk, Thomas Driscoll Jr., has not faced a single opponent since he first won the seat in 2000 after defeating six fellow Democrats in a primary.

Angilly, of Lynnfield, did not list a political party on his submission to campaign finance regulators, and a campaign Facebook page refers to him as "an independent candidate." He did not respond this week to an email from the News Service.

Front-line workers at Lahey Hospital in Burlington were honored with a parade and a performance by Boston Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly.

A probation officer for 12 years, Angilly was based out of Essex County Superior Court. According to his LinkedIn profile, he later worked for the Department of Correction and the Essex County Sheriff's Department before starting with EOPSS in 2022.

Court clerks are elected to six-year terms, and a lot of fresh candidates are running in various districts this year, including Sen. Susan Moran in Barnstable County, Sen. Walter Timilty in Norfolk County, and Rep. Daniel Carey in Hampshire County.