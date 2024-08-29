Trending
2025 NASCAR schedule includes Mexico City date, revamped playoff slate

Here's a look at the full 2025 schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series.

By Logan Reardon

The 2024 NASCAR season is still in progress, but the slate for 2025 is already set.

NASCAR revealed the full schedule for next season on Thursday, with several key changes on the horizon.

Most notably, the Cup Series will visit Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a road course located in Mexico City that is an annual stop on the Formula One schedule.

It will be the first points-paying international race in modern history for the Cup Series, which previously held exhibition events in Japan and Australia decades ago. The second-tier Xfinity Series raced in Mexico City at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez from 2005 to 2008.

After the June visit to Mexico, the Cup Series will have a revamped playoff schedule beginning in September. Darlington Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway have been added to the 10-race postseason, with Watkins Glen International, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway being moved into the regular season.

The 2025 season begins with the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which was previously announced. A second exhibition, the All-Star Race, will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third straight year. Also of note, there is just one off weekend (April 20 for Easter) over the 38 weeks from Feb. 16 to Nov. 2.

NBC Sports will take over NASCAR coverage for the final 14 races of the 2025 season, beginning at Iowa Speedway on Aug. 3 through the championship event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2.

Here's the full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with the broadcast partner for each race:

DateTrack/eventBroadcaster
Feb. 2 (Sunday)Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (exhibition)FOX Sports
Feb. 16 (Sunday)Daytona 500FOX Sports
Feb. 23 (Sunday)Atlanta Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
March 2 (Sunday)Circuit of the AmericasFOX Sports
March 9 (Sunday)Phoenix RacewayFOX Sports
March 16 (Sunday)Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
March 23 (Sunday)Homestead-Miami SpeedwayFOX Sports
March 30 (Sunday)Martinsville SpeedwayFOX Sports
April 6 (Sunday)Darlington RacewayFOX Sports
April 13 (Sunday)Bristol Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
April 27 (Sunday)Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX Sports
May 4 (Sunday)Texas Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
May 11 (Sunday)Kansas SpeedwayFOX Sports
May 18 (Sunday)North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race)FOX Sports
May 25 (Sunday)Charlotte Motor SpeedwayPrime Video
June 1 (Sunday)Nashville SuperspeedwayPrime Video
June 8 (Sunday)Michigan International SpeedwayPrime Video
June 15 (Sunday)Autodromo Hermanos RodríguezPrime Video
June 22 (Sunday)Pocono RacewayPrime Video
June 28 (Saturday)Atlanta Motor Speedway (In-season tournament)TNT Sports
July 6 (Sunday)Chicago Street Course (In-season tournament)TNT Sports
July 13 (Sunday)Sonoma Raceway (In-season tournament)TNT Sports
July 20 (Sunday)Dover Motor Speedway (In-season tournament)TNT Sports
July 27 (Sunday)Indianapolis Motor Speedway (In-season tournament)TNT Sports
Aug. 3 (Sunday)Iowa SpeedwayNBC Sports
Aug. 10 (Sunday)Watkins Glen InternationalNBC Sports
Aug. 16 (Saturday)Richmond RacewayNBC Sports
Aug. 23 (Saturday)Daytona International SpeedwayNBC Sports
Aug. 31 (Sunday)Darlington Raceway (Playoffs Round of 16)NBC Sports
Sept. 7 (Sunday)World Wide Technology Raceway (Playoffs Round of 16)NBC Sports
Sept. 13 (Saturday)Bristol Motor Speedway (Playoffs Round of 16)NBC Sports
Sept. 21 (Sunday)New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Playoffs Round of 12)NBC Sports
Sept. 28 (Sunday)Kansas Speedway (Playoffs Round of 12)NBC Sports
Oct. 5 (Sunday)Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Playoffs Round of 12)NBC Sports
Oct. 12 (Sunday)Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Playoffs Round of 8)NBC Sports
Oct. 19 (Sunday)Talladega Superspeedway (Playoffs Round of 8)NBC Sports
Oct. 26 (Sunday)Martinsville Speedway (Playoffs Round of 8)NBC Sports
Nov. 2 (Sunday)Phoenix Raceway (Championship 4)NBC Sports
