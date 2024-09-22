TCU coach Sonny Dykes ejected after 2 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against SMU, his former team

Aug 30, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts after a call during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

TCU coach Sonny Dykes was ejected from the Horned Frogs' game at SMU on Saturday after drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at the start of the second half.

The Horned Frogs trailed 41-21 against Dykes' former team when a kickoff return for an apparent touchdown to start the second half was negated by a holding penalty and drew the ire of the coach.

With TCU starting instead from its 10, they gained 22 yards on a pass play, but another flag was thrown, and Dykes was given another unsportsmanlike penalty, an automatic ejection.

There was a lengthy discussion on the sideline between Dykes and referee Kevin Boitmann before the coach left the field. On his way to the tunnel, Dykes pumped his arms into the air toward TCU fans at that end of the field.

Dykes was the winning coach each of the last four times the Dallas-Fort Worth rivals played. He is in his third season at TCU, which won the last two games in the series after he had led SMU to back-to-back wins in the series for the first time since 1992-93.

