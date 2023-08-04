What future Power Five conferences look like as Pac-12 loses 2 more schools

The Pac-12 purge continues.

Oregon and Washington became the latest schools to depart the conference as the two athletic programs were approved by the Big Ten as future members on Friday. The Ducks and Huskies will move to the conference on Aug. 2, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference,” Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a release. “We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans. Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future."

In June 2022, UCLA and USC finalized plans to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in the summer of 2024. And as the Pac-12 has failed to secure a long-term media rights deal, more schools have followed suit in heading out of the door.

So, what does the future Power Five landscape look like following the latest conference realignment moves? Here's what to know:

How many teams are in the Big Ten?

The additions of Oregon and Washington will bring the Big Ten to 18 teams.

What schools are in the Big Ten?

Here's what the Big Ten projects to look like starting in 2024:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Oregon (joining in 2024)

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

UCLA (joining in 2024)

USC (joining in 2024)

Washington (joining in 2024)

Wisconsin

How many teams are in the Big 12?

The Big 12 has already landed one Pac-12 school in Colorado, and Arizona may be next. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that an agreement between the Wildcats and Big 12 was expected to be finalized in the near future. Should that move go through, the Big 12 would be up to 14 future programs.

What teams are in the Big 12?

The Big 12's addition of Colorado followed the conference welcoming four schools to the power conference: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Here's what the projected 14-team Big 12 would look like in 2024:

Arizona (not yet finalized)

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Colorado (joining in 2024)

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

UCF

West Virginia

What teams are leaving the Pac-12?

Colorado, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington are the schools that are officially leaving the Pac-12 so far. Arizona reportedly is finalizing a move to the Big 12, while Arizona State and Utah reportedly have applied for formal membership in the Big 12.

Who is left in the Pac-12?

The future of the Pac-12 is in peril. Should Arizona officially exit the conference, the Pac-12 would be left with just six schools:

Arizona State

Cal

Oregon State

Stanford

Utah

Washington State

What schools are in the SEC?

The SEC is picking up two big-time programs from the Big 12 starting next year in Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Sooners will give the SEC 16 schools:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Mizzou

Oklahoma (joining in 2024)

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas (joining in 2024)

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

What schools are in the ACC?

Finally, there's the ACC, which hasn't seen any additions or subtractions amid the latest conference realignment madness. Here's a look at the 15-member conference: