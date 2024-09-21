ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Kalel Mullings #20 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for a one yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kalel Mullings surged 2 yards for a touchdown run on fourth down with 37 seconds left, lifting No. 18 Michigan to a 27-24 win over No. 11 Southern California on Saturday, welcoming the Trojans to the Big Ten with a heavy dose of smashmouth football.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) overcame losing a 14-0 lead in the first half and coughing up two fumbles in the second half. They won with a 10-play, 89-yard TD drive, with Mullings doing most of the work.

He capped it with his second touchdown of the game, this one running behind a fullback in a jumbo package that left little doubt where the ball was going.

The Trojans (2-1, 0-1) went ahead 24-20 midway through the fourth when Miller Moss threw his third touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Ja’Kobi Lane.

USC's last chance ended with a fourth-down throw coming up short of the line to gain near midfield.

Mullings had a career-high 159 yards rushing, including a 53-yard scoring run to put the Wolverines ahead early, and Donovan Edwards had a 41-yard run to give them a two-touchdown lead.

Moss was 28 of 51 for 283 yards with a season-high three touchdowns and a costly interception.

USC's Woody Marks ran for 100 yards on 13 carries, and ripped the football out of defensive tackle Kenneth Grant's hand after he recovered the big defensive tackle had recovered a fumble for Michigan.

Moss bounced back from throwing a pick-6 to Will Johnson that gave the defending national champions a double-digit lead in third quarter with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jay Fair later in the quarter and his third touchdown pass to Lane with 7:01 left in the fourth.

Michigan needed a touchdown, trailing by four, in the final minute to win because USC defensive tackle Gavin Meyer blocked the extra point after Johnson's interception return for a touchdown.

It also needed the clutch score because Edwards fumbled to set up a Trojans touchdown, Grant's fumble helped the Big Ten newcomers score — and Michigan didn't have a passing threat.

Alex Orji made his first start at quarterback and was 7 of 12 for 32 yards and ran 13 times for 43 yards.

The takeaway

USC's revamped defense under new coordinator D’Anton Lynn held up well in the second half against an opponent that couldn't pass. And then broke on Mullings' long, tackle-breaking run and couldn't complete the goal-line stand.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore earned his first signature win as Jim Harbaugh's successor, making enough moves that panned out in what was potentially a pivotal game in his first season.

BANGED UP

USC receiver Makai Lemon left the in the first quarter after taking a hit while covering a punt. Trojans tight end Lake McRee was hit hard on his left knee, taking another target off the field for Moss.

Johnson left the field in the second half with an apparent injury.

Poll implications

Michigan may move up for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 and will extend a 51-straight week run of being ranked since early in the 2021 season and USC might slip a little in the poll.

Up next

USC hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

Michigan hosts Minnesota on Saturday.