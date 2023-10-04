LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer

Louisiana State University senior safety and team captain Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, LSU announced on Wednesday.

Brooks underwent "extensive" surgery in September that successfully removed a brain tumor, according to Our Lady of the Lake Health's chief medical officer Catherine O’Neal. There's no evidence that the cancer has spread, O'Neal said, but the procedure affected Brooks' speech and ability to communicate.

“Although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation," O'Neal added in a statement. "As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, medulloblastoma is a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the cerebellum, which is the lower back part of the brain involved in muscle coordination, balance and movement. The rare form of cancer most often occurs in young children.

Brooks, 22, appeared in the Tigers' first two games this season before missing a Sept. 16 matchup against Mississippi State with what head coach Brian Kelly termed a "medical emergency." Kelly later told reporters Brooks experienced vertigo during preseason camp and had "another episode of dizziness" leading up to the Mississippi State game. That led to Brooks undergoing an MRI that revealed the tumor.

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all,” the Brooks family said in a statement. “He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers.”

After three seasons at Arkansas, Brooks transferred to LSU in 2022, recording 66 tackles and two interceptions over 14 games. The Harvey, Louisiana, native was voted by his teammates as one of four captains for the 2023 season.

The Tiger Athletic Foundation launched "The Greg Brooks Victory Fund" to help cover Brooks' medical expenses.

“Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer,” LSU president William F. Tate IV said. “Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. Your support will ensure that Greg and his family have everything they need as they embark on their journey to healing and recovery.”