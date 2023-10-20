How to watch No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 3 Ohio State in battle of Big Ten unbeatens

Two undefeated Big Ten powerhouses are set to square off this weekend.

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 4-0) will battle the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) at Ohio Stadium in a game that will likely have major postseason implications.

The Penn State-Ohio State matchup has been dominated historically by the Buckeyes. Ohio State has taken each of the previous six meetings to improve its all-time record against Penn State to 22-8.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The last time the Nittany Lions were victorious in the matchup came in 2016, when Penn State returned a blocked field goal for a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to stun the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.

Can James Franklin's squad produce a similar upset this time around? Or will Ryan Day's team make it seven straight wins over the Nittany Lions?

Here's how to watch the Penn State-Ohio State showdown.

When is the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game?

Penn State visits Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 21.

What time does the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game start?

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 12 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game on?

Penn State-Ohio State will air on Fox.

How to stream the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game live

The game will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports app.