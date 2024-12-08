College Football Playoff bracket revealed: Here are all the matchups

The first expanded College Football Playoff bracket has been set.
After a busy weekend of conference championship games, its time to move on to the postseason. The full bracket was officially revealed on Sunday with 12 teams now vying for the national championship.
Oregon, as expected, claimed the top overall seed as the nation's only undefeated team and Big Ten champion. Georgia (SEC), Arizona State (Big 12) and Clemson (ACC) earned the other automatic bids as the power conference champions.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
So, how does the bracket look? Which teams were granted at-large bids, and which teams were snubbed? Here's a full look at the CFP field:
More college football coverage
College Football Playoff bracket reveal
It's not as big as March Madness, but college football will have its first version of an expanded postseason tournament this year. Twelve teams were selected, with the top four seeds getting byes to the quarterfinals while the other eight battle it out in the first round.
Here is the seeding for the 2024-25 CFP:
- Oregon Ducks, 13-0 (Big Ten champion)
- Georgia Bulldogs, 11-2 (SEC champion)
- Boise State Broncos, 12-1 (Mountain West champion)
- Arizona State Sun Devils, 11-2 (Big 12 champion)
- Texas Longhorns, 11-2
- Penn State Nittany Lions, 11-2
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 11-1
- Ohio State Buckeyes, 10-2
- Tennessee Volunteers, 10-2
- Indiana Hoosiers, 11-1
- SMU Mustangs, 11-2
- Clemson Tigers, 10-3 (ACC champion)
THE BRACKET IS SET ✍️— ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024
Who are you taking to win the #CFBPlayoff? pic.twitter.com/9BDWwesEVL
College Football Playoff matchups and dates
The tournament kicks off on Dec. 20 when Indiana visits Notre Dame. The first round will continue and conclude and the following day before getting into the quarterfinals and bowl games.
Here's the full schedule for the College Football Playoff:
|Round
|Matchup
|Date and time
|Bowl game
|First round, Game 1
|No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
|Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET
|N/A
|First round, Game 2
|No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
|Dec. 21, 12 p.m. ET
|N/A
|First round, Game 3
|No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
|Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET
|N/A
|First round, Game 4
|No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
|Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET
|N/A
|Quarterfinals
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Boise State
|Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Fiesta Bowl
|Quarterfinals
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Arizona State
|Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Peach Bowl
|Quarterfinals
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Oregon
|Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET
|Rose Bowl
|Quarterfinals
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Georgia
|Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET
|Sugar Bowl
|Semifinals
|TBD
|Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Orange Bowl
|Semifinals
|TBD
|Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Championship
|TBD
|Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET
|National Championship
College Football Playoff first teams out
While the field was expanded from four teams to 12 this season, there are obviously still some programs who were left disappointed. Here are the top teams that did not make the playoff:
- Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)
- Miami Hurricanes (10-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (9-3)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)
- BYU Cougars (10-2)
- Iowa State Cyclones (9-3)
- Army Black Knights (11-1)
- Colorado Buffaloes (9-3)