Caleb Williams, USC losing to Utah draws witty reactions from NCAA fans

Utah has had USC's number the last few seasons, and the Utes dialed it again on Saturday.

The No. 14-ranked Utes came to LA Memorial Coliseum and knocked off the No. 18-ranked Trojans 34-32 thanks to a 38-yard game-winning field goal at the death from Cole Becker.

USC trailed 28-14 at one point in the third quarter before using a 15-point fourth to spice things up. However, Bryson Barnes drove Utah down the field in its last possession to seal the deal, handing USC its second straight loss after Notre Dame beat the group 48-20 last week.

The loss also continued a worrying trend for quarterback Caleb Williams, widely considered the best prospect in the 2024 draft class should he declare -- he has yet to show up against a top team.

Prior to Saturday's loss to Utah, Williams against non-top-25 total defenses averaged a 70.3% completion rate and 317.2 yards per game while throwing 78 touchdowns to seven picks across 23 games. In five games against top-25 defenses, those dwindled to 51.4%, 172.0 and six touchdowns to six picks.

Against Utah, a team he is now 0-3 against, he completed 24 of 34 passes (70.5%) for 256 yards with no passing touchdowns or picks (he had an 11-yard rushing score). His opponent, the aforementioned Barnes, put up 235 yards on three touchdowns and one pick while completing 14 of 23 passes (60.8%).

There's an argument to be made about small sample sizes, but not shining when the lights have been the brightest can raise eyebrows.

Here's how social media reacted to Williams' recent performance and the USC loss under Lincoln Riley:

Caleb Williams is full of emotion after the game pic.twitter.com/zaczFHzWxs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

The fact that Caleb Williams will never participate in a College Football Playoff game is as astonishing as it is unforgivable. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 22, 2023

A 1A walk-on from a Milford pig farm just stole another title shot from USC. stole a second Heisman chance from Caleb Williams. Unreal game. Unreal story. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) October 22, 2023

And Caleb Williams has to walk home because he doesn’t even have a truck. — Sporty (@SportyMcSports) October 22, 2023

5 total seasons of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams as the full-time starting QB and precisely ZERO playoff wins to show for it



Unfathomable — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 22, 2023

I’m not a lawyer, can Caleb Williams still ask for partial ownership in an NFL team if he is already owned by the Utah Utes? — Troy (@troykburnett) October 22, 2023

Utah has won 4 straight games vs USC, tied for the 2nd-longest win streak against the Trojans by a Pac-12 school in the Poll Era (since 1936).



UCLA won 8 straight vs USC from 1991-98. pic.twitter.com/jaLgIKfMge — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2023

They say USC is leaving the Pac-12 for TV money but really they’re leaving so they never ever ever have to play Utah again ever — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 22, 2023

Two things:



1) Whitt not only outcoached Lincoln Riley tonight, he embarrassed him



2) Morgan Scalley is one of the best defensive coordinators I’ve ever seen. Period. — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) October 22, 2023

Williams and USC will look to right the ship on Saturday, Oct. 28 when they're on the road against unranked (3-4) Cal Berkeley.