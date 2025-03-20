Trending
March Madness

Where are the 68 Women's March Madness teams from? These states have the most

The 68-team bracket features teams from 36 states.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's the most exciting time of the year for college basketball fans across the country.

The first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament tips off on Friday, one day after the men's tournament gets underway in full.

The women's tournament will begin at the home courts for the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each regional. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held in Spokane, Washington, (Regionals 1 and 4) and Birmingham, Alabama (Regionals 2 and 3) before the tournament concludes with the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How far is the road to Tampa for the 68 teams in this year's tournament? Let's break down where each school is located and which states have the most teams in Women's March Madness.

How many states have teams in 2025 Women's March Madness?

Thirty-six states are represented in the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Which state has the most teams in 2025 Women's March Madness?

California, North Carolina and Virginia are tied at the top with five teams apiece.

California has two No. 1 seeds in UCLA and USC, while North Carolina has a pair of No. 2 seeds in Duke and NC State. Richmond is the highest seed out of Virginia as a No. 8.

Texas is next on the list with four teams in the tournament. Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee each have three teams in the bracket.

2025 Women's March Madness teams by state

Here is the full state-by-state breakdown for this year’s Women's March Madness:

Alabama

  • Alabama (No. 5, Regional 2)

Arizona

  • Grand Canyon (No. 13, Regional 1)

Arkansas

  • Arkansas State (No. 15, Regional 4)

California

  • California (No. 8, Regional 4)
  • San Diego State (No. 14, Regional 1)
  • UCLA (No. 1, Regional 1)
  • UC San Diego (No. 16, Regional 1, First Four)
  • USC (No. 1, Regional 4)

Connecticut

  • Fairfield (No. 12, Regional 4)
  • UConn (No. 2, Regional 4)

March Madness Mar 16

March Madness women's tournament: Bracket, locations, start times, TV info

March Madness 19 hours ago

These are the top WNBA prospects to watch in March Madness 2025

March Madness Mar 18

NCAA women's basketball tournament individual records for points, rebounds and more

Florida

  • Florida Gulf Coast (No. 14, Regional 4)
  • Florida State (No. 6, Regional 1)
  • South Florida (No. 12, Regional 3)

Georgia

  • Georgia Tech (No. 9, Regional 1)

Illinois

  • Illinois (No. 8, Regional 3)

Indiana

  • Ball State (No. 12, Regional 1)
  • Indiana (No. 9, Regional 2)
  • Notre Dame (No. 3, Regional 3)

Iowa

  • Iowa (No. 6, Regional 4)
  • Iowa State (No. 11, Regional 3, First Four)

Kansas

  • Kansas State (No. 5, Regional 4)

Kentucky

  • Kentucky (No. 4, Regional 4)
  • Louisville (No. 7, Regional 3)
  • Murray State (No. 11, Regional 4)

Louisiana

  • LSU (No. 3, Regional 1)
  • Southern (No. 16, Regional 1, First Four)

Maryland

  • Maryland (No. 4, Regional 2)

Massachusetts

  • Harvard (No. 10, Regional 1)

Michigan

  • Michigan (No. 6, Regional 3)
  • Michigan State (No. 7, Regional 1)

Mississippi

  • Mississippi State (No. 9, Regional 4)
  • Ole Miss (No. 5, Regional 1)
2005 NCAA Champion Rashad McCants discusses the impressive lineup of stars about to shine in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Montana

  • Montana State (No. 13, Regional 3)

Nebraska

  • Creighton (No. 9, Regional 3)
  • Nebraska (No. 10, Regional 3)

New Jersey

  • Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 15, Regional 3)
  • Princeton (No. 11, Regional 3, First Four)

New York

  • Columbia (No. 11, Regional 2, First Four)

North Carolina

  • Duke (No. 2, Regional 2)
  • High Point (No. 16, Regional 3, First Four)
  • NC State (No. 2, Regional 1)
  • North Carolina (No. 3, Regional 2)
  • UNC Greensboro (No. 16, Regional 4)

Ohio

  • Ohio State (No. 4, Regional 3)

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma (No. 3, Regional 4)
  • Oklahoma State (No. 7, Regional 4)

Oregon

  • Oregon (No. 10, Regional 2)
  • Oregon State (No. 14, Regional 2)

Pennsylvania

  • Lehigh (No. 15, Regional 2)

South Carolina

  • South Carolina (No. 1, Regional 2)

South Dakota

  • South Dakota State (No. 10, Regional 4)

Tennessee

  • Tennessee (No. 5, Regional 3)
  • Tennessee Tech (No. 16, Regional 2)
  • Vanderbilt (No. 7, Regional 2)

Texas

  • Baylor (No. 4, Regional 1)
  • Stephen F. Austin (No. 14, Regional 3)
  • TCU (No. 2, Regional 3)
  • Texas (No. 1, Regional 3)

Utah

  • Utah (No. 8, Regional 2)

Vermont

  • Vermont (No. 15, Regional 1)

Virginia

  • George Mason (No. 11, Regional 1)
  • Liberty (No. 13, Regional 4)
  • Norfolk State (No. 13, Regional 2)
  • Richmond (No. 8, Regional 1)
  • William & Mary (No. 16, Regional 3, First Four)

Washington

  • Washington (No. 11, Regional 2, First Four)

West Virginia

  • West Virginia (No. 6, Regional 2)

Wisconsin

  • Green Bay (No. 12, Regional 2)

Which states do not have a team in 2025 Women's March Madness?

Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Wyoming do not have schools in the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

This article tagged under:

March Madness
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us