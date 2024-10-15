UConn's Alex Karaban talks win over URI, quest for three-peat

It was only an exhibition, but the University of Connecticut men's basketball team showed on Monday why it's the odds-on favorite to win its third consecutive NCAA championship.

UConn, the No. 3 ranked team in the country, took on the University of Rhode Island in a charity matchup at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game, which was broadcast on NBC Sports Boston, benefitted Coaches vs. Cancer.

The Huskies looked sharp in the first few minutes but had some uncharacteristically sloppy moments in the first half. They took a 44-40 lead into the break, and it's clear whatever head coach Dan Hurley told them in the locker room resonated.

UConn pulled away to beat URI, 102-75. Solo Ball (18 points), Alex Karaban (17 points), Aidan Mahaney (17 points), and Liam McNeeley (10 points) provided the bulk of the scoring while Tarris Reed Jr. battled on the boards. The Michigan transfer notched 10 rebounds to go with his eight points.

Karaban, entering his third year with the Huskies, spoke to NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton about his team's depth after the win.

"That's how you make a deep run in the tournament. The last two years, we've had great depth and this year we have depth again," Karaban said. "It can be anybody's night and we saw that. That's what makes this team so special and we can only get better from here."

While former UConn star Donovan Clingan moved on to the NBA, Karaban opted to stay in Storrs and attempt to lead his team to a three-peat. He is embracing his role as a vocal leader for the storied basketball program.

"Just using my voice and making sure my play dictates that. At times on the court it did, at times it definitely didn't," Karaban told Burton. "As long as my voice is there 100 percent during the game, that's all that matters. That's why I did come back, is to help lead this team to a three-peat."

Karaban stepped up as a leader during Connecticut's 2023-24 championship campaign. The 21-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor.

UConn's quest for its third straight title will begin Nov. 6 vs. Sacred Heart at Gampel Pavilion.