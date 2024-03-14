TGI Fridays offering free boneless wings for busted brackets during March Madness

It's not a national championship, but TGI Fridays is offering college basketball fans a consolation prize this year during March Madness.

The restaurant chain announced on Thursday that it will give out six free boneless wings to fans who show their busted brackets at participating locations.

"We're all about bringing the power of Fridays to all of life's moments — and especially to those moments where our Guests could use some extra excitement to turn their day around. By swapping losing brackets for a winning deal, we're keeping the energy of That Fridays Feeling ignited through all the ups, downs, and inevitable upsets of the tournament," Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays, said in a statement. "We know our Guests see Fridays as their go-to spot to watch those can't-miss games, so we're bringing even more value to the table to ensure their game day experiences are a total slam dunk."

If the numbers are any indication, everybody who fills in a March Madness bracket will be able to partake in the deal. The odds of correctly filling out a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, or two to the 63rd power.

The deal runs from the start of the men's tournament on Tuesday, March 19, and goes through the championship game on April 8. It is dine-in only and must be included with a food or nonalcoholic drink purchase.

TGI Fridays is also dishing out 50-cent wings on all gamedays for the men's and women's national tournaments.