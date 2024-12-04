UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes first NIL athlete with Nike Player Edition basketball shoe

Paige Bueckers is making history as the first NIL athlete to design and launch a Nike Player Edition basketball sneaker, according to the company.

NIL stands for name, image and likeness and it allows student-athletes to market themselves for profit.

The UConn basketball star is launching the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 Paige Bueckers Player Edition.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Photo courtesty of Nike

“It’s definitely motivating to wear your own shoe,” Bueckers said in a statement. “I grew up wearing Nikes — all the signature shoes — so it’s surreal to have this Player Edition model. I just want to show out in it.”

Photo courtesy of Nike

The sneaker features Bueckers’ favorite colors, baby blue and lavender.

It has other personalized details as well, including intersecting 860 and 612 -- the area codes for the University of Connecticut and Bueckers’ hometown in Minnesota -- on the left tongue, according to Nike.

Photo courtesy of Nike.

Nike said there is an embroidered bucket on the right tongue.

Photo courtesy of Nike

In a play on her last name, “buckets” replaces “Bueckers” on the right heel.

Photo courtesy of Nike

While the left heel has a text bubble with “Be You, Be Great.” That’s an inspirational message Bueckers gets from her dad before every game, according to Nike.

“There are so many details that make this shoe special to me,” Bueckers said. “This is the perfect colorway for me: I love baby blue and lavender, and the Radial Knit (upper) makes me feel fly. My favorite detail is the message from my dad, and the tribute to both of my homes is so meaningful for my first Player Edition model.”

My favorite detail is the message from my dad, and the tribute to both of my homes is so meaningful for my first Player Edition model. Paige Bueckers

The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 Paige Bueckers Player Edition will be available on Dec. 7 on SNKRS and at some retail locations.