NC State basketball star DJ Burns Jr. responds to reported NFL interest

Don't expect to see DJ Burns Jr. on the gridiron this fall.

The NC State basketball standout told reporters on Thursday that he has "zero" interest in playing football after the 2024 NCAA Tournament ends.

Burns' response came after multiple reports from earlier this week said there was intrigue from NFL personnel about the 6-foot-9, 275-pounder's potential as a football player.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager said he had spoken to multiple scouts and general managers about Burns as an offensive tackle prospect, while Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said, "NFL interest in DJ Burns is a real thing."

But, given Burns' comments, that interest isn't mutual.

Burns, who's in his final year of college eligibility, appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week and said his "main goal" is to play in the NBA. He did say he played football growing up but stopped after receiving his first basketball scholarship offer while in the eighth grade.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said he hasn't received a single call about Burns as a football player, and that the game doesn't really fit his personality anyway.

“No way he’s going to play football,” Keatts said. “I mean, listen, he’s got a great touch. He’s not that bully that you guys think. You spent some time with him? He’s a Teddy bear off the court.”

Burns been a driving force behind NC State's stunning postseason showing. The Wolfpack weren't even projected to qualify for March Madness following a 17-14 regular season, but they haven't lost a game since. They first captured the ACC Tournament title before making a historic run to the Final Four as an 11-seed. Burns earned ACC Tournament and South Region Most Outstanding Player honors in the process.

Burns and Co. will look to add another chapter to their Cinderella story when they meet Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

There is plenty of quality in the 2024 women's Final Four. Here's what to know as Iowa, South Carolina, NC State and UConn battle for glory.