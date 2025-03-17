March Madness women's tournament: Bracket, locations, start times, TV info

It's time for the Big Dance.

The bracket for the women's 2025 NCAA Tournament was announced Sunday night, unveiling the 68 teams that secured a spot in the March Madness competition.

Earning the four top seeds on Selection Sunday were UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC.

UCLA, after downing top-seeded USC to win the Big Ten championship, earned the top spot in Regional 1 and will play the First Four winner of UC San Diego or Southern. It's the first time in school history that the Bruins are the top overall team in the tournament.

Defending champion South Carolina, which beat Texas 64-45 in the SEC tournament, was named the top seed in Regional 2 where they will face No. 16 Tennessee Tech.

Despite falling to South Carolina in the battle for the conference crown, Texas split the regular season title with their SEC rivals and took the top seed in Regional 3, where they will play the First Four winner of High Point or William & Mary.

USC, which lost to UConn in last year's Elite Eight, is the top seed in Regional 4 and will play No. 16 UNC Greensboro.

The first four teams left out of the field were Virginia Tech, James Madison, Saint Joseph's and Colorado.

The competition begins with the First Four matchups Wednesday and Thursday. The 32 first-round games will then begin Friday, March 21.

What is the women's 2025 NCAA tournament bracket?

Here's a region-by-region breakdown of all the first-round matchups in the women's tournament:

REGIONAL 1 - SPOKANE

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 UC San Diego/Southern

No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Ball State

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 San Diego State

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 11 George Mason

No. 2 NC State vs. No. 15 Vermont

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Harvard

REGIONAL 2 - BIRMINGHAM

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Indiana

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Norfolk State

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Green Bay

No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Oregon State

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Columbia/Washington

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Lehigh

No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Oregon

REGIONAL 3 - BIRMINGHAM

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 High Point/William & Mary

No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Montana State

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 South Florida

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Iowa State/Princeton

No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Nebraska

REGIONAL 4 - SPOKANE

No. 1 USC vs. No. 16 UNC Greensboro

No. 8 California vs. No. 9 Mississippi State

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Liberty

No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Fairfield

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Murray State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Arkansas State

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 South Dakota State

When does the women's 2025 NCAA tournament start?

The women's tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 19, with the First Four games. The first round then begins on Friday, March 21.

What is the women's 2025 NCAA tournament schedule?

Mark these dates for when the women's tournament will be played:

First Four: March 19-20

March 19-20 First round: March 21-22

March 21-22 Second round: March 23-24

March 23-24 Sweet 16: March 28-29

March 28-29 Elite Eight : March 30-31

: March 30-31 Final Four: Friday, April 4, 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Friday, April 4, 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN) NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ABC)

Who won the women's 2025 NCAA tournament?

In 2024, No. 1 South Carolina beat Caitlin Clark's top-seeded Iowa 87-75 in the final, becoming just the 10th Division I women's basketball team to complete a perfect season.