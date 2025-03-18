Both reigning national champions have made it back to March Madness.

The women's South Carolina Gamecocks and men's UConn Huskies each sit six 2025 NCAA Tournament wins away from completing their national title defenses. The Huskies are going for a third straight national title, while the Gamecocks are looking to go back-to-back.

Following a perfect championship season in 2023-24, South Carolina enters the Big Dance as a No. 1 seed. Dawn Staley's team has gone 30-3 while sweeping the SEC championships.

UConn, however, hasn't enjoyed as dominant of a national title defense. Dan Hurley's squad has lost nearly as many games this season (10) as the last two seasons combined (11). The Huskies have gone 23-10 and didn't earn either of the Big East titles, resulting in a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

So, has a men's team ever won three straight national championships? And how many women's squads have gone back-to-back in March Madness? Here's what to know:

How many men's college basketball teams have won consecutive NCAA Tournaments?

Since the men's NCAA Tournament debuted in 1939, only eight programs have won consecutive national championships.

Oklahoma State was the first to accomplish the feat, winning the Big Dance in 1945 and 1946 when the university was named Oklahoma A&M College. Kentucky followed suit in 1948 and 1949, claiming the first two of four national titles under head coach Adolph Rupp.

Bill Russell and K.C. Jones powered San Francisco to back-to-back titles in 1955 and 1956. The 1955 Dons lost just one game the entire season (28-1) before the 1956 team became the first NCAA champion to have an unblemished record (29-0).

Cincinnati won the tourney in 1961 and 1962, and nearly became the first program to win three consecutive national titles. But the Bearcats lost in overtime by two points in the 1963 championship game to Loyola.

The following year, John Wooden began a legendary run at UCLA. The Bruins went 30-0 to win the program’s first NCAA championship in 1964 before repeating as champs in 1965.

Then, after missing out on the tournament in 1966, Wooden’s Bruins ripped off a record seven consecutive national titles from 1967-73. The 1967, '72 and '73 teams all were unbeaten, while the '68, '69 and '71 squads dropped one game apiece. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1967-1969), Henry Bibby (1970-72) and Bill Walton (1972-73) headlined the players who were part of that magical seven-season stretch.

The Bruins’ championship run came to an end in the 1974 Final Four, but they did reclaim the throne in 1975 for Wooden’s 10th and final NCAA championship. UCLA still stands as the only men’s program to win more than two consecutive national championships.

Duke snapped a near-two-decade-long stretch without a repeat winner by taking home the 1991 and 1992 national championships, the first two in program history. Those Mike Krzyzewski-coached teams were led by Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Bobby Hurley, with Laettner’s iconic buzzer-beater coming in the 1992 Elite Eight.

Florida was the next team to join the list. Billy Donovan coached Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Corey Brewer and Co. to the Gators’ first national title in 2006, and that group successfully defended their title in 2007.

UConn stands as the most recent repeat champ. Dan Hurley's team beat No. 5 San Diego State as a No. 4 seed in the 2023 tourney before topping No. 1 Purdue as a No. 1 seed in 2024.

Here’s a full look at the men’s basketball programs that have won consecutive NCAA Tournaments:

Oklahoma State: 1945-46

1945-46 Kentucky: 1948-49

1948-49 San Francisco: 1955-56

1955-56 Cincinnati: 1961-62

1961-62 UCLA: 1964-65, 1967-73

1964-65, 1967-73 Duke: 1991-92

1991-92 Florida: 2006-07

2006-07 UConn: 2023-24

How many women's college basketball teams have won consecutive NCAA Tournaments?

The women's NCAA Tournament was first played in 1982, and only three programs have been able to win it in consecutive seasons.

USC quickly became the first one to do so, with Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke helping the Trojans to NCAA Tournament triumphs in 1982 and '83.

Five of legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt’s eight national championships were part of consecutive stretches. After winning in 1987, '89 and '91, Summitt’s Vols took home the national championship three straight times from 1996-98. The 1998 squad, which Tamika Catchings was a member of, went a perfect 39-0.

Candace Parker powered Tennessee to two more national titles in 2007 and 2008. Parker was the Wooden Award winner each season as the Vols went a combined 70-5.

To no surprise, UConn is the other program with consecutive national championships. Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies to NCAA titles in 1995 and 2000 before a Diana Taurasi-led three-peat from 2002-04. Taurasi and Co. lost only five combined games during their multi-year title run, which included a perfect season in 2002 that Sue Bird was part of.

Auriemma has since overseen two more championship streaks, with each being of the historic variety. With Maya Moore and Tina Charles in the lineup, the Huskies put together back-to-back undefeated championship seasons in 2009 and 2010, which was the first and only time that’s been done in women’s college basketball history.

Then, with the help of another future WNBA star, UConn went on an absolutely dominant tear from 2013-16. Breanna Stewart and the Huskies lost a total of five games, including just one over the final three years, as they steamrolled to the first four-peat in women’s tournament history. UConn’s average margin of victory in the four national title games was over 23 points.

Here’s a complete look at the women’s basketball programs that have won consecutive NCAA Tournaments:

USC: 1983-84

1983-84 Tennessee: 1996-98, 2007-08

1996-98, 2007-08 UConn: 2002-04, 2009-10, 2013-16

