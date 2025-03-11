Who's going dancing? These teams have already qualified for 2025 March Madness

Some teams will have to wait until Selection Sunday to learn their March Madness fates. Others, however, won't have to sweat about being left out.

Nearly half of the 68-team fields in the 2025 men's and women's NCAA Tournaments are made up of automatic bids. There are 31 conference tournaments in men's and women's college basketball, and the winners automatically qualify for March Madness (unless, of course, a school is ineligible).

Tickets to both Big Dances are already being punched. The men's automatic bids awarded so far have included High Point, Omaha and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville securing their March Madness debuts. And on the women's side, Arkansas State and George Mason earned NCAA Tournament berths for the first time.

So, which other squads are March Madness bound? And when will the other conference tournaments wrap up? Here's what to know:

Which teams are going to the men's NCAA Tournament in 2025?

Here's a look at the automatic bids for the men's NCAA Tournament. For any conference tournament that hasn't yet been decided, the date of its championship game is listed (this list will be updated as more teams qualify):

America East: March 15

American Athletic: March 16

Atlantic 10: March 16

ACC: March 15

ASUN: Lipscomb

Big 12: March 15

Big East: March 15

Big Sky: March 12

Big South: High Point

Big Ten: March 16

Big West: March 15

CAA: March 11

Conference USA: March 15

Horizon League: March 11

Ivy League: March 16

MAAC: March 15

MAC: March 15

MEAC: March 15

Missouri Valley: Drake

Mountain West: March 15

Northeast: March 11

Ohio Valley: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Patriot League: March 12

SEC: March 16

Southern: Wofford

Southland: March 12

SWAC: March 15

Summit League: Omaha

Sun Belt: Troy

West Coast: March 11

WAC: March 15

Which teams are going to the women's NCAA Tournament in 2025?

And here are the automatic bids for the women's Big Dance. Once again, if a date is listed, that's when the conference tournament championship will be held (this list will be updated as more teams qualify):

America East: March 14

American Athletic: March 12

Atlantic 10: George Mason

ACC: Duke

ASUN: March 15

Big 12: TCU

Big East: UConn

Big Sky: March 12

Big South: High Point

Big Ten: UCLA

Big West: March 15

CAA: March 16

Conference USA: March 15

Horizon League: Green Bay

Ivy League: March 15

MAAC: March 15

MAC: March 15

MEAC: March 15

Missouri Valley: March 16

Mountain West: March 12

Northeast: March 16

Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

Patriot League: March 16

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: UNC Greensboro

Southland: March 13

SWAC: March 15

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: Arkansas State

West Coast: Oregon State

WAC: March 15

When is the March Madness bracket released?

The March Madness brackets will be unveiled on Sunday, March 16, shortly after the final conference tournaments conclude.

When are the Selection Sunday shows?

The men's bracket will be revealed first starting at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Then, the women's bracket will be released starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

When is the first game of 2025 March Madness?

The men's tournament kicks off with the First Four on Wednesday, March 19. The women's First Four begins on Thursday, March 20.

Who won March Madness in 2024?

The UConn Huskies repeated as men's NCAA Tournament champions in 2024, while the South Carolina Gamecocks went undefeated en route to a national championship on the women's side.