Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma gets 1,200th win as UConn routs Seton Hall 67-34

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma gestures to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Hartford, Conn.

Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 11 UConn gave head coach Geno Auriemma his 1,200th career victory Wednesday, routing Seton Hall 67-34.

Freshman Ashlynn Shade hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Paige Bueckers had 11 of her 13 in the second half for the Huskies (20-4, 12-0 Big East), who reached 20 wins for the 31st consecutive season.

Auriemma joins former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,206) as the only coaches in Division I history with 1,200 wins.

I'Yanna Lops had nine points for Seton Hall (13-10, 5-7).

Edwards opened the game with a layup, the Huskies scored the first seven points and never trailed. Edwards went on to get her 11th double-double of the season and 28th of her career.

But it was far from a basketball clinic.

The Huskies shot just 43% from the floor but held Seton Hall to 12 baskets on 54 shots (22%).

UConn’s defense held the Pirates to just two field goals on 22 shots in the first half.

Seton Hall stayed in the game from the foul line, hitting seven of 10 free throws.

But a 3-pointer from Shade sent the Huskies into intermission up 29-12.

The Huskies have now won 21 straight games against Big East opponents since losing at Marquette last February.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Azana Baines had one of the Pirates' two-first half baskets, putting the Virginia Tech transfer over 1,000 points for her career. She finished with four points.

UConn: The Huskies improve to 59-10 against Seton Hall and have won the last 39 meetings between the teams, dating back to January 1994. UConn beat the Pirates last month in New Jersey, 83-59.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: The Pirates head home to host Xavier on Saturday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face the top-ranked Gamecocks on Sunday.