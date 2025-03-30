Has the Final Four ever been all No. 1 seeds? Bracket, schedule and how to watch

Who will be No. 1 of the No. 1's?

Men's March Madness will soon be reduced from 68 teams to the Final Four -- and all four of the tournament's No. 1 seeds are still dancing.

The Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators and Houston Cougars are all on the brink of the national championship game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and the Auburn Tigers could soon join them with a win over No. 2 Michigan State on Sunday.

From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the potential all No. 1 Final Four:

Has the Final Four ever been all No. 1 seeds?

Only once since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams has there been a Final Four comprised of all No. 1 seeds.

Three No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four in a single year just five times, according to the NCAA.

When was the last time the Final Four was all No. 1 seeds?

The last and only time the Final Four featured all four No. 1 seeds was in 2008 when Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA all reached the semifinals. Kansas went on to defeat Memphis in the national championship game.

Who's left in March Madness?

The list of potential 2025 national champions is down to these teams:

No. 1 Auburn

No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Florida

No. 1 Houston

No. 2 Michigan State

What is the updated March Madness bracket?

Final Four

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn/No. 2 Michigan State

When are the Final Four games?

The Final Four will be played on on Saturday, April 5.

Final Four game times: How to watch and stream March Madness

Here's the full schedule, including where to watch and stream the games:

Saturday, April 5

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn/No. 2 Michigan State , CBS, March Madness Live

, CBS, March Madness Live No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston: CBS, March Madness Live

Where is the Final Four being played?

The Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

When is the NCAA basketball national championship game?

The national title game will then follow on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

Since 1985, 25 of the 39 national champions were No. 1 seeds -- that includes six of the last seven champions, with No. 4 UConn being the exception in 2023.

