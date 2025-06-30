EA Sports teases return of college basketball video game: ‘Let's run it back'

EA Sports is ready to revive another college sports video game franchise.

One year after bringing back College Football from a decade-long hiatus, the video game company announced the return of its NCAA Basketball series.

"Bring the Madness," EA Sports said in a social media post. "Let's run it back."

When was the last EA Sports college basketball video game released?

Hoops fans have been waiting more than 15 years for a new college basketball video game.

EA Sports' last college basketball game, NCAA Basketball 10, was released in November 2009 and featured former Oklahoma star Blake Griffin on the cover.

When will EA Sports' college basketball video game return?

EA Sports did not announce when the next college basketball video game will come out.

For reference, it was February 2021 when EA Sports made its first announcement that the college football series would be returning, and it didn't release a game until July 2024.

Which teams will be included in EA Sports' college basketball video game?

Again, no details have been released about which men's teams — and potentially women's teams — will be included in the revived college basketball game.

