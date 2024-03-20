Who is Dan Monson? The fired NCAA coach who led LBSU to March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MARCH 20: Head coach Dan Monson of the Long Beach State 49ers reactsduring practice ahead of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 20, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Monson has Long Beach State dancing for the first time since 2012.

But it will also be his last time doing so for the school.

Long Beach on March 11 announced it would mutually part ways with Monson at the end of the season, ending his 17-year tenure with the men's basketball team.

"I want to personally thank Long Beach State for being an awesome place to raise a family and work at a job I loved for 17 years," Monson said in a statement following the announcement. "I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the court, but it is time for a new voice for the program. I wish nothing but the best for a special university and a tremendous group of student athletes."

Then, just six days later, Long Beach won the Big West tournament to clinch a spot in the 2024 NCAA tournament for the first time in 12 years.

Here's what to know about Monson and Long Beach as they look to keep their momentum going:

Who is Dan Monson?

Dan Monson is the men's basketball coach at Long Beach State. He's been the head coach since 2007 after previous stops in the same role at Gonzaga and Minnesota. Monson is the winningest head coach in the school's history and has the fifth most of any coach in the Big West.

He's also a four-time Big West Coach of the Year recipient and has led Long Beach to the Big Dance twice (2012, 2024).

How old is Dan Monson?

Monson, a native of Spokane, Wash., is 62 years old. He was born on Oct. 6, 1961.

What is Dan Monson's record at Long Beach State?

In 17 seasons, Monson led The Beach to a 275-272 (.503) win-loss record. He posted eight winning seasons with the school, including three in a row starting from the season after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why was Dan Monson fired from Long Beach State?

Monson's fate seemed sealed after the school lost five games in a row in the build up to the Big West tournament, dropping it to 18-14. The school hasn't won an NCAA tournament game since 1973, and the skid didn't do any favors with the Big West lacking in significant power.

In the school's statement on Monson's firing, it said that a "change in leadership creates an opportunity to re-envision the future of our storied men's basketball program."

Who does Long Beach State play in 2024 March Madness?

No. 15 Long Beach State will play No. 2 Arizona in the first round in the West Region. Tip off is slated for 2 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 21.