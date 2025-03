Duke's Cooper Flagg exits ACC Tournament game with ankle injury

Duke star Cooper Flagg left his team's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech on Thursday with a left ankle injury.

The ACC player and newcomer of the year returned to the bench early in the second half, walking under his own power. He was not wearing a boot on his foot, but did not return to the game.

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Flagg got up and put his arms around two teammates and was taken to the locker room for observation. He was later shown in a wheelchair in the bowels of the Spectrum Center, possibly being taken for X-rays.

Duke entered the game 28-3 but got off to a rough start missing its first 13 3-point shots to fall behind 14 to the unranked Yellow Jackets.

Duke clawed back to within five at the break before securing a 78-70 victory.

Duke was projected as the likely No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament coming into the game after taking over the top spot in the rankings this week. The Blue Devils had won eight straight games entering the ACC Tournament.

Duke's Maliq Brown also left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return. The 6-foot-9 Brown is a key reserve and versatile defender who is viewed as a vital cog in Duke's championship hopes. He had returned against North Carolina last weekend after missing about three weeks with a shoulder injury.