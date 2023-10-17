Who is the oldest NBA player for the 2023-24 season and in history? Here's a full list

Age is just a number.

But if you're an NBA player, it's probably better for that number to be smaller. It's tougher for players to truly make an impact as they progress into their late 30s and early 40s. That doesn't mean it can't be done, though.

Several star players are inches closer toward the next decade of their lives. Some have felt that impact on the court, while others are defying Father Time.

Here's a breakdown of the oldest NBA players for the 2023-24 season and in league history:

Who is the oldest player in the NBA this season?

This is a complicated question. Udonis Haslem held the title last season, but he retired in July after 20 years with the Miami Heat.

Technically, Andre Iguodala is now the oldest active NBA player. The four-time NBA champion isn't officially retired, but he isn't on a roster entering the season and there are no signs of that changing. The Golden State Warriors, who Iguodala played eight games for last season, do not expect him to return, although the door will be left open.

So, taking Iguodala out of the equation, that leaves LeBron James as the oldest NBA player on a roster entering the 2023-24 season. The four-time league MVP will turn 39 in December as he enters his 21st season. James showed no signs of slowing down last season, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record in February.

Here are the 10 oldest active NBA players who are on rosters entering the 2023-24 season, with their birth dates listed:

Who is the oldest player in NBA history?

No active player is close to being the oldest player in NBA history.

That title belongs to Nat Hickey, who played two games for the Providence Steamrollers way back in 1948 when he was nearly 46 years old. He was the coach of that team but turned himself into a player after the team got off to a 4-25 start to the season. In his two NBA games (both losses), Hickey scored two points and committed five fouls.

Here are the 10 oldest players to suit up in an NBA game: