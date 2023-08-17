Watch: Nets hilariously recreate Titans' viral schedule release video

Social media departments of professional sports teams have found a ton of creative ways to roll out regular-season schedules.
But the NFL's Tennessee Titans may have started a popular trend.
The Titans enlisted the help of people on the streets of Nashville for their 2023 schedule release. People were shown a logo of the Titans' opponent and asked to name the team, leading to incredibly hilarious answers.
The NBA's Brooklyn Nets clearly loved the idea, as they recreated it for their 2023-24 schedule that was released on Thursday.
The Nets, who shouted out the Titans for the inspiration, asked people at Coney Island to name the logos of NBA teams, and the exercise was just as funny this time around.
So many good ones: "Insurance" for the Atlanta Hawks, "The Sunset and the Moon Had a Baby" for the Phoenix Suns, "The Exploding Field Goal" for the San Antonio Spurs and "Mr. America Captain Baseball Team" for the Washington Wizards, just to name a few.
The video received rave reviews on social media.