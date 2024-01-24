Suns fan ejected for telling Mavs' Luka Doncic to ‘get on treadmill'

The Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks rivalry continues to grow.

What started as a feud between Suns' Devin Booker and Mavericks' Luka Doncic going at it during games a few years ago has boiled over to the stands.

During Phoenix's blowout 132-109 win in Dallas on Wednesday, a Suns fan had been ejected for seemingly talking trash at Doncic.

"Luka, you're tired! Get your a** on the treadmill," the fan said, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Here's a video of the moment, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Luka got a Suns fan ejected tonight after he yelled “Luka, you’re tired! Get your a** on the treadmill!”



It seemed Doncic pointed out the fan to arena staff in Dallas, which led to the ejection. Fellow Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, who was out with a thumb injury, had walked over to the fan, too, Rankin noted.

The win marked Phoenix's seventh straight as the team has found some form with Bradley Beal finally healthy after several injury setbacks to start the year. Booker went off for 46 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals on 17 of 23 shooting overall, 6 of 10 from deep and 6 of 8 from the foul line.

Doncic was the only Dallas starter to eclipse double-digit points, carrying the load with 34 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He shot 11 of 24 overall, 4 of 11 from deep and 8 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Phoenix and Dallas are 1-1 against one another this season. Their third and final regular-season matchup will be in Dallas on Thursday, Feb. 22, which will be nationally televised.