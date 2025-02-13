Trending
NBA

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shoot-out rematch not happening at All-Star Weekend

A 3-point contest between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will not take place this year.

By Taylor Wirth

A fan-favorite event from NBA All-Star Weekend last year will not be returning this weekend in San Francisco.

A 3-point contest between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will not take place this year, The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Joe Vardon first reported Thursday, before Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Michael Bass confirmed the report in a statement to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Athletic also reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations, that Curry and Ionescu were not interested in a simple rematch and wanted to expand the competition to include fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and potentially Curry's former Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, before Clark declined the opportunity.

However, the NBA still attempted to resurrect the Curry-Ionescu competition, in some form, as late as Wednesday, but were unable to convince both shooters to sign on, The Athletic reported, citing league sources.

Last year's shoot-out between Curry and Ionescu was a hit, with the Warriors sharpshooter narrowly beating his WNBA counterpart by a score of 29 to 26.

Despite the league's efforts to resurrect it this year in the Bay Area, which is home to both Curry and Ionescu, a Walnut Creek, California, native, it appears the two will have to wait until next year to potentially square off again.

