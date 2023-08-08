Watch Steph Curry surprise Paramore crowd with epic singing performance

Steph Curry had the crowd at Chase Center going wild Monday night, but not for reasons related to basketball.

The Warriors star made a surprise on-stage appearance during Paramore's concert at the arena, shocking the crowd with a rousing rendition of the band's hit song "Misery Business."

"Tonight, we're going to sing something together. And listen -- from the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show," Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams told the packed crowd as Curry joined the band on stage to rousing cheers.

"This is a Steph Curry show, all right? So, are you going to show him how you turn up at a Steph Curry show?"

The crowd indeed turned up as Curry sang the bridge and chorus of the song without missing a beat, rivaling some of his best performances that have taken place on the Chase Center court.

After the performance, Curry's wife Ayesha shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the moment and shared some heartwarming context behind the encounter. Their connection to the band goes back to one of their very first dates, and Paramore even performed at Curry's 30th birthday party.

The four-time NBA champion is in the middle of quite the offseason, winning the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament last month and recently releasing his new documentary, "Underrated," complete with his first music video experience.

Could a pop-punk album be next? Curry certainly has his sights set on bringing another NBA title to the Bay with the Warriors, but as Monday night showed, there's no telling what he could do next.

