Why Steph Curry kept game ball after 56-point eruption in Warriors' win vs. Magic

Steph Curry unexpectedly added another memento to his collection after the Warriors' thrilling 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center.

The Warriors superstar dropped in a season-high 56 points to help Golden State improve to 32-27.

Immediately after the win, Curry secured the game ball before handing it to his security guard, Yusuf Wright.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry explained why he kept the ball to Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Postgame Live."

"I knew about the 50-point thing, which is a cool honor," Curry said. "Just longevity. With every gray hair that pops up on top of your head, you get to appreciate moments and milestones like this. Very, very special. just scoring the basketball and I love to do it. I love to have nights like these and I just want to soak it all in."

"With every gray hair that pops up on the top of your head, you get to appreciate moments and milestones like this." Steph reflects on keeping the game ball from his 56-point outburst tonight 🙌



[image or embed] — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) February 27, 2025 at 9:57 PM

The 36-year-old Curry now has scored 50-plus points nine times since turning 30 and 14 total times during his 16-year NBA career.

Steph is timeless 🐐 pic.twitter.com/v2msFfjrlv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2025

Curry's home is full of trophies, jerseys and other important artifacts, and that collection has a new addition.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast