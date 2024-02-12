Trending
NBA

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama records 10-block triple-double vs. Raptors

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick continues to impress.

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Not that it's surprising, but Victor Wembanyama is not your average rookie.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick continues to impress, his latest feat coming on Monday in a dominant San Antonio Spurs' win.

On the road against the Toronto Raptors, Wembanyama recorded a 27-point, 14-rebound, 10-block triple-double in 29 minutes as the Spurs won 122-99.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It marked the first triple-double by any player that included blocks since Jan. 22, 2021.

Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela did so against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he logged 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks.

San Antonio Spurs Jan 10

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama becomes youngest ever center to record triple-double

Victor Wembanyama Nov 22, 2023

Victor Wembanyama's jersey in NBA debut with Spurs sells for record price at auction

Wembanyama's outing helped San Antonio to just its 11th win on the season as it remains last in the Western Conference, though the rookie's growth provides the franchise with optimism for an improved future.

2020 first-round pick Devin Vassell added 25 points and six assists while fellow youngsters Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley also eclipsed double-digit scoring figures.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us