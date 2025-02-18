Sixers agree to sign Lonnie Walker IV amid reported Celtics' reunion interest

The Sixers are set to make a post-deadline pickup in Lonnie Walker IV.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Tuesday that Walker has agreed to join the Sixers on a two-year, $3 million deal. A source told NBC Sports Philadelphia the contract is for the rest of this season with a team option next year.

Marc Stein reported in late December that the Sixers, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Celtics and Heat were “potential suitors” for Walker. According to Stein, Tuesday was the buyout deadline in Walker’s contract with Lithuanian club Žalgiris Kaunas.

In 33 games across all competitions this year, Walker averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He shot 40 percent from three-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

Walker, 26, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Reading, Pennsylvania. Before his overseas stint this year, he logged 322 NBA games over the past six seasons and posted 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The Sixers have tended to be light on shot creators and healthy guards since rookie Jared McCain suffered a season-ending left lateral meniscus tear. Kyle Lowry has been sidelined intermittently by a right hip injury and Eric Gordon missed the last two games prior to the All-Star break with a right wrist sprain.

Walker’s track record suggests he may very well step into the 20-34 Sixers’ rotation right away and provide some secondary scoring. The team’s first game after the break is Thursday night vs. the Celtics, who signed Walker to an Exhibit 10 contract this summer but did not keep him for the regular season.