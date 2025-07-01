Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is cashing in after his first NBA championship.

The NBA MVP and Finals MVP agreed to a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

The deal keeps Gilgeous-Alexander under contract through the 2030-31 season and gives him the highest annual salary in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the 11th player in league history to be named regular season MVP and Finals MVP while winning the title in the same season. He earned the latter award after leading the Thunder to their first championship in the OKC era, defeating the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game series.

The three-time All-NBA guard led the NBA by scoring 32.7 points per game during the regular season as the Thunder rolled to a 68-14 record.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first guard to win NBA MVP since 2018.

He became the first player in 25 years to win the scoring title and lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the same year and the fourth player ever to complete a trifecta of scoring title, regular season MVP and championship.

Gilgeous-Alexander joined the Thunder in 2019 after spending his rookie season with the LA Clippers. He was dealt to OKC as part of the blockbuster trade that paired Paul George with Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, a trade that also gave the Thunder the draft pick they used to select forward Jalen Williams.

With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge, the Thunder went from a 24-win team to NBA champions in a three-year span.