Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz, former MVP will join Nuggets after buyout: Report

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers looks on during the game on Dec. 6, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Russell Westbrook is on the move.

The 2017 NBA MVP reportedly was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kris Dunn.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz will buy out Westbrook's contract, and he is then expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent.

Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ld4gsMPUhl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

Westbrook -- who turns 36 in November -- joined the Clippers in February of 2023 after the Jazz, coincidentally, bought out his contract following a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged a career-low 11.1 points over 68 games for the Clippers last season. In 16 seasons, Westbrook holds career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

The Nuggets will be Westbrook's sixth team after stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-19), Houston Rockets (2019-20), Washington Wizards (2020-21), Lakers (2021-23) and Clippers (2023-24).

Denver should have playing time to offer after losing guards Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason. Westbrook is still seeking his first career title as the Nuggets, who won the 2023 NBA Finals, look to recapture the Larry O'Brien Trophy.