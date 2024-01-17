Report: Pacers trade for Pascal Siakam, send Bruce Brown and three first-rounders to Raptors

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NBA trade deadline isn't for a few weeks, but there was a blockbuster deal in the NBA on Wednesday.

All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam reportedly is heading to the Indiana Pacers, with Bruce Brown and three first-round picks going back to the Toronto Raptors. The New Orleans Pelicans are also involved, sending reserve guard Kira Lewis to Toronto and a second-round pick to Indiana.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the terms of the deal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The draft picks heading to the Raptors include the Pacers' 2024 and 2026 first-rounders. The third and final first-rounder via the Pacers will be a 2024 pick, whichever is the worst between the Jazz, Rockets, Clippers and Thunder (as of Jan. 17, it would be the No. 27 pick via OKC).

Siakam, who can hit free agency this summer, is averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. He is a two-time All-Star and won a championship with the Raptors in 2019 after being a first-round pick in 2016.

Brown, meanwhile, signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers last summer after winning a championship with the Nuggets in June. He saw an increased role in Indiana, averaging a career-high 12.1 points in 33 games this season.

The move signals that the Pacers are all-in this season after three years of missing the postseason. Indiana is currently 23-17, tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto, on the other hand, is beginning a rebuild with its second major trade this season. OG Anunoby was dealt to the Knicks last month as the Raptors, at 15-25, look toward the future with a growing treasure chest of picks and young players.