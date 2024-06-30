Pistons hire J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach after 5 seasons with Cavs: Report

The Detroit Pistons have a new head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the franchise has tabbed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as their next lead man. The deal reportedly is for five years.

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as the franchise’s next coach. Bickerstaff comes to the Pistons after consecutive trips to playoffs with Cavaliers —- including the Eastern Conference semifinals. pic.twitter.com/ZlX0CZIH6C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

Bickerstaff spent parts of five seasons in Cleveland before getting fired in May. The Cavs made the postseason in each of the last two seasons, reaching the second round in 2024 before losing in five games to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

The Pistons, meanwhile, fired Monty Williams earlier this month despite signing him to a six-year deal last offseason. Williams, who led Detroit to a 14-68 record in his only season as head coach, still had five years and $65 million remaining on his contract.

Bickerstaff, 45, has compiled a 255-290 record in parts of eight seasons as a head coach with the Houston Rockets (2015-16), Memphis Grizzlies (2017-19) and Cavaliers (2020-24).

It will be a tall task for Bickerstaff to turn the Pistons around after the club missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. Detroit hasn't won a postseason series since 2008, when its streak of six straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances ended.

The Pistons' young core is led by Cade Cunningham, but they have several other recent lottery picks to build around. Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duran, Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland (drafted No. 5 overall last week) will be relied upon to turn the franchise around.

Bickerstaff has filled the sixth and final head coaching vacancy of the 2024 NBA offseason after the Brooklyn Nets hired Jordi Fernández, the Phoenix Suns hired Mike Budenholzer, the Washington Wizards hired Brian Keefe, the Los Angeles Lakers hired J.J. Redick and the Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson.