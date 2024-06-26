Suns owner shuts down Kevin Durant trade speculation ahead of NBA draft

Don't expect to see Kevin Durant get moved during the 2024 NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, just hours before the draft was set to get underway Wednesday to shut down trade speculation surrounding his team's superstar forward.

"NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong," Ishbia wrote. "My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta love draft night! Go Suns."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Houston Rockets wanted to trade for Durant. Houston's reported desire to land the 14-time All-Star became known after the Rockets made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire a pair of future Suns first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.

Phoenix originally dealt those picks -- along with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple other future draft assets -- to the Nets in exchange for Durant at the 2023 trade deadline.

"The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets," Wojnarowski reported.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith then reported on "First Take" Wednesday that the Suns "want out of Kevin Durant right now."

But Phoenix, at least for now, has its sights set on competing for a championship with Durant in 2024-25.

The Suns' first full season with Durant in the fold was a major disappointment. After trading for Bradley Beal and hiring Frank Vogel as head coach, Phoenix finished sixth in the Western Conference at 49-33 before being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns then fired Vogel just one year into his tenure and brought in NBA champion Mike Budenholzer to try to get the most out of the team's Big Three.

Durant, who turns 36 in September, is under contract for two more seasons. He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 52.3/41.3/85.6 shooting splits over 75 games last season.

The New York Knicks swung a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire forward Mikal Bridges, according to reports.