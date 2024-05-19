"The Truth" has spoken -- he doesn't like the Knicks.

After New York fell to the Indiana Pacers 130-109 at home in Game 7 on Sunday, former Boston Celtic star Paul Pierce took to social media to share his thoughts.

The 46-year-old, who is also a contributing analyst on FOX Sports, posted on social media a 21-second video of him stepping on Jalen Brunson's jersey.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Pierce captioned the video with three "shush" emojis and two laughing ones.

He later clarified his intention wasn't about just Brunson, rather the Knicks as a whole and he'd step on another players' jersey.

This wasn’t about Brunson this was about The Knicks so send me another Knicks player jersey and I’ll do it again 😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 19, 2024

If the Knicks defeated the Pacers, the No. 2-seeded side would've then faced the top-seeded Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, New York fell apart as the series went on due to several injuries to key players.

Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic were among the players out for the season prior to the Indiana series, with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart being game-time decisions for the finale.

Then Brunson fractured his hand in the middle of Game 7 and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, which saw Indiana pull away.

The next Knicks-Celtics series will have to wait until the 2024-25 regular season.